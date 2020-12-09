Coronavirus-Linked Dismissals Top 10,000 among Japan Retailers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 9 (Jiji Press)--The novel coronavirus pandemic brought about 10,238 cumulative cases of dismissals and terminations of employment contracts in the retail industry in Japan by Friday, a tally by the labor ministry has shown.

The retail industry followed the manufacturing sector and the restaurant industry to see such number, which includes planned dismissals, exceed the 10,000 threshold, according to the data released by the ministry on Tuesday.

Since the virus started to spread in Japan, the ministry has been keeping a tally of job dismissals with the help of prefectural labor authorities and HelloWork public job placement offices across the nation.

As the ministry is unable to perceive all dismissal cases, however, the reality is believed to be worse than what the tally has shown.

The tally includes those who got different jobs after being dismissed.

