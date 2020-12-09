Japanese Empress Masako Turns 57

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Empress Masako, who turned 57 on Wednesday, prayed for an end to the novel coronavirus crisis.

In a written comment released by the Imperial Household Agency, the Empress reflected on the past year as "terribly heart-wrenching" due to the coronavirus epidemic.

"I pray from my heart that we all can reach out to those in difficulties and together overcome this trial," she said.

Empress Masako expressed gratitude for medical workers' selfless efforts in dealing with the epidemic. She added that she prays for the day in which everyone can live with peace of mind, showing concern about social issues resulting from the epidemic such as economic hardships, discrimination against infected people and worsening child abuse.

The Empress expressed regrets over her limited opportunities to interact with the public.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]