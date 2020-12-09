LDP to Propose SCJ Restart as Independent Body

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 9 (Jiji Press)--A project team of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party drew up a draft proposal on Wednesday demanding that the Science Council of Japan be relaunched as an organization independent of the government.

The SCJ, a government body representing the nation's academic community, should make a fresh start as an independent organization around September 2023, when new members of the council are appointed, the draft proposal said.

There should be ways to pick new SCJ members other than recommendations by existing members, such as recommendations by a third-party organization, the proposal also said.

The proposal said the government will need to continue funding the SCJ for the time being, as it is expected to take time for the council to secure revenue sources after the reform.

The SCJ attracted public attention earlier this year when Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga came under fire in parliament for refusing to appoint some nominees to the council.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]