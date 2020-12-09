Yoko Ono Calls for Gun Control on Lennon's Death Anniversary

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Dec. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese artist Yoko Ono called for tighter gun control on Tuesday as she remembered her late husband, John Lennon, on the 40th anniversary of his murder in New York.

"After 40 years, Sean, Julian and I still miss him," 87-year-old Ono posted on Twitter, referring to Lennon's two sons.

Her tweet included hashtags "#guncontrolnow" and "#endgunviolence." The former Beatle was shot dead in 1980 in front of his apartment house and Ono still lives there.

In Central Park, near the murder site, fans gathered and mourned the death of Lennon at the Strawberry Fields memorial, dedicated to him, singing "Imagine" and laying flowers.

Ono also tweeted an image of the message saying, "Over 1,436,000 people have been killed by guns in the U.S.A. since John Lennon was shot and killed on December 8, 1980."

