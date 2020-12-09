Japan Daily Coronavirus Tally Hits Record above 2,700

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 9 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of novel coronavirus infection cases confirmed in Japan hit a record high of 2,756 on Wednesday, exceeding the previous all-time high of 2,684 marked on Nov. 28.

Hokkaido newly confirmed 16 deaths from the coronavirus on Wednesday, a record daily high for the northernmost Japan prefecture. Including the new cases in Hokkaido, the country's cumulative COVID-19 fatalities rose by 27 from Tuesday to 2,485.

The number of seriously ill coronavirus patients nationwide grew by 19 to a record 555 as of Wednesday, the health ministry said.

On Wednesday, Tokyo confirmed 572 new infection cases, the second-highest level in the Japanese capital, after 584 on Saturday. Tokyo's daily count exceeded 500 for the first time in four days. Of Wednesday's total, 130 are in their 20s, 116 in their 30s, 80 in their 40s and 103 aged 65 or over.

New infection cases hit a record high in the eastern prefecture of Gunma, at 49, the central prefecture of Aichi, at 245, the western prefectures of Kyoto and Hiroshima, at 75 and 72, respectively, and the southwestern prefectures of Oita and Kagoshima, at 21 and 40.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]