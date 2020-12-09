Japan Daily Coronavirus Tally Hits Record above 2,800

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 9 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of novel coronavirus infection cases confirmed in Japan hit a record high of 2,812 on Wednesday, exceeding the previous all-time high of 2,684 marked on Nov. 28.

The new cases were reported in 43 of the country's 47 prefectures and at airport quarantine stations.

Hokkaido newly confirmed 16 deaths from the coronavirus on Wednesday, a record daily high for the northernmost Japan prefecture. Including the new cases in Hokkaido, the country's cumulative COVID-19 fatalities rose by 42 from Tuesday to 2,500. The number of seriously ill coronavirus patients nationwide grew by 19 to a record 555 as of Wednesday, the health ministry said.

On Wednesday, Tokyo confirmed 572 new infection cases, the second-highest level in the Japanese capital, after 584 on Saturday. Tokyo's daily count exceeded 500 for the first time in four days. Of Wednesday's total, 130 people are in their 20s, 116 in their 30s and 80 in their 40s, while the number of people aged 65 or over came to a record high of 103, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government. Tokyo confirmed five new deaths.

In Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, 472 people newly tested positive for the virus while nine new fatalities were confirmed. An infection cluster occurred at the Osaka General Medical Center in the city of Osaka, the prefecture's capital, with a total of 13 inpatients and workers found with the virus. Although a temporary medical facility to treat severely ill COVID-19 patients is set to open on Tuesday at the premises of the center, the cluster case would not affect the start of its operations as workers of the medical center and those of the provisional facility do not enter each other's building, an official said.

