3 Japanese Drug Wholesalers Indicted over Bid-Rigging

Tokyo, Dec. 9 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo public prosecutors indicted Alfresa Corp. and two other major Japanese drug wholesalers on Wednesday on charges of rigging bids for supply of ethical drugs to an independent administrative body.

Alfresa, Suzuken Co. <9987> and Toho Pharmaceutical Co. were charged by the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office with unfairly restricting trade in violation of the antimonopoly law.

The prosecutors' office also indicted seven senior officials at the three companies without arrest on the same charges.

The three firms and seven people are believed to have admitted the charges, sources familiar with the investigation said.

The indictments came after the Fair Trade Commission filed a criminal complaint against the three companies and seven people earlier on Wednesday.

