Nestle Japan to Suspend Sales of Milo Malt Drink

Tokyo, Dec. 9 (Jiji Press)--Nestle Japan Ltd. has announced a decision to suspend sales of all of its Milo chocolate malt beverage powder products due to difficulties meeting a surge in demand partly caused by social media posts.

The unit of Swiss food giant Nestle SA saw Milo demand grow seven-fold year on year following Twitter or other social media posts, including one saying that "it helps you wake up better" and another saying "It's good for anemia." The products also attracted attention from people staying home due to the coronavirus crisis.

Nestle Japan said Tuesday that it will halt sales of 240- and 700-gram packages of "Nestle Milo Original" and a boxed Milo product with each containing five sticks, planning to resume sales in March next year or later after preparing supply.

Milo started attracting strong demand in Japan around July on the back of the social media posts.

The company halted sales of the mainstay 240-gram product in September. Although its shipments were resumed on Nov. 16, Nestle Japan continued to see demand far exceed its supply capacity and decided on the full sales suspension as a result.

