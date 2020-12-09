Japan to Disinfect All Chicken Farms Nationwide

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 9 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Wednesday affirmed plans to disinfect all chicken farms across the country as early as possible in response to the recent outbreaks of avian influenza believed to be highly pathogenic at poultry farms in western Japan.

The policy was confirmed at a meeting of relevant cabinet ministers. Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said he wants relevant government ministries and agencies to cooperate closely to deal with the situation "with a sense of tension."

Kato instructed participants, including agricultural minister Kotaro Nogami, internal affairs minister Ryota Takeda and Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi, to promptly take measures to prevent a spread of avian influenza once an outbreak is confirmed.

The first bird flu outbreak at a chicken farm in Japan in two years and 10 months was confirmed early last month, at a farm in Kagawa Prefecture. Later, bird flu cases were found also in the prefectures of Fukuoka, Hyogo, Miyazaki, Nara and Hiroshima.

The number of chickens killed has exceeded two million, the largest since fiscal 2003.

