Japan Lawmakers Start Talks on Right to Know Genetic Origins

Tokyo, Dec. 9 (Jiji Press)--A nonpartisan group of Japanese lawmakers launched discussions Wednesday on the right of children conceived with donated sperm or egg under fertility treatment to know their genetic origins.

The group, including members of all political parties in the Diet, Japan's parliament, held its inaugural plenary meeting in an office building for House of Representatives members.

At the meeting, it took up the issue of whether to legally approve surrogate birth in addition to the right to know genetic origins.

"There are still insufficiencies in law," Seiko Noda, executive acting secretary-general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, who chairs the parliamentary league, said, expressing her eagerness to update the law in cooperation with other members.

The advisers to the group include LDP Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai and major opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan leader Yukio Edano.

