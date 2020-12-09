Japan to Build Destroyers as Alternative to Aegis Ashore

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan will build two destroyers that can intercept ballistic missiles as a substitute for an Aegis Ashore land-based missile defense system whose introduction has been abandoned, Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said Wednesday.

The construction plan for the Aegis system-equipped destroyers is expected to be adopted at a cabinet meeting Dec. 18.

At a joint meeting of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s National Defense Division and Research Commission on National Security, Kishi said the government needs to conduct further research because the plan gives only minimum details.

Discussions on details of the equipment and operations of the two destroyers will extend into next year.

The planned two destroyers are expected to be equipped with the Standard Missile-6 interceptor capable of shooting down cruise missiles, reflecting the recent diversification of aerial threats. The government did not plan to equip the Aegis Ashore system with SM-6 missiles.

