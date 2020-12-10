Japan Begins Full Debates on Shift from Gasoline Cars

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan's industry ministry began full-fledged deliberations on the country's shift from environmentally unfriendly gasoline vehicles, at a meeting of automaker executives and experts on Thursday.

In its action plan for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, seen to be compiled by year-end, the ministry hopes to include a goal of having all new automobiles sold in the country in and after the mid-2030s be electrified vehicles, such as hybrid and electric vehicles.

Participants in the meeting received explanations on the policies of Western countries and China, which aim to ban sales of gasoline-only vehicles by 2030 to 2040.

The ministry initially planned to suggest its draft target of not allowing sales of new gasoline-only vehicles in Japan from the mid-2030s, but stopped short of showing such a specific goal out of concern for companies in the engine-manufacturing business. There are also cautious views among ruling coalition lawmakers.

Some participants were in support of setting a target for switching to electricity-powered vehicles, saying that it is important to clarify the deadline in order to make it easier for firms to draw up investment plans. Meanwhile, others pointed to the need to take into account circumstances in regional areas that are highly dependent on gasoline cars.

