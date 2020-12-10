Bird Flu Spreads to Oita, Wakayama

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 10 (Jiji Press)--New cases of avian influenza believed to be of a highly pathogenic strain have been found at poultry farms in Oita Prefecture and Wakayama Prefecture, the Japanese farm ministry said Thursday.

The number of Japanese prefectures that have reported outbreaks of such bird flu this year expanded to eight.

The farms newly hit by the flu are located in Saiki in the southwestern prefecture of Oita and in Kinokawa in the western prefecture of Wakayama.

The two prefectures, after receiving reports from these farms, respectively found bird flu positive cases through simple tests. Genetic tests conducted later indicated that the virus involved is quite likely to be highly pathogenic.

The prefectural governments started the work to cull all of some 56,000 chickens raised at the farm in Saiki and related facilities in the same city, as well as about 67,000 chickens at the farm in Kinokawa.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]