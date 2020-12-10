Japan Daily Coronavirus Tally Hits Record 2,970

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 10 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of novel coronavirus infection cases confirmed in Japan came to 2,970 on Thursday, hitting a record high for the second straight day.

On Wednesday, the daily count stood at 2,812. Twenty-six new COVID-19 fatalities were confirmed in the nation Thursday, including nine in the western prefecture of Osaka and five in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido.

The number of seriously ill coronavirus patients across the nation fell by 12 from the previous day to 543 as of Thursday, the health ministry said.

Tokyo confirmed a record 602 new infection cases. The previous record for the Japanese capital was 584, marked on Saturday. People in their 30s made up the largest group of the cases confirmed Thursday, at 137, followed by 135 in their 20s and 111 in their 40s, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government. People aged 65 or over accounted for 77.

In Osaka, eight more people at the Osaka General Medical Center tested positive for the virus after a total of 13 inpatients and workers of the hospital in the city of Osaka, the prefecture's capital, were found with the virus earlier this month. A temporary medical facility built at the premises of the medical center to treat severely ill COVID-19 patients will start operations Tuesday.

