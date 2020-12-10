Tokyo's Daily Coronavirus Cases Hit Record 602

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 10 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed a record 602 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Thursday.

The previous record was 584 cases, marked on Saturday.

People in their 30s made up the largest age group of cases confirmed on Thursday, at 137, followed by 135 in their 20s and 111 in their 40s.

There were 77 new cases aged 65 or over, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.

