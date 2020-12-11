Suicides in Japan Increase for 5th Straight Month in Nov.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 11 (Jiji Press)--The number of people who committed suicide in Japan in November increased 11.3 pct from a year earlier to 1,798, rising for the fifth straight month, National Police Agency data have shown.

The number of suicides in January-November came to 19,101, up by 426 from the same period a year before, according to the data released on Thursday.

In November, 1,169 men and 629 women killed themselves.

By prefecture, the number of suicides found was highest in Tokyo at 198, followed by Kanagawa, south of Tokyo, at 116 and Saitama, north of Tokyo, at 107.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato attributed the continued increase of suicides in the country to poverty, domestic violence and child-rearing-related problems that have become serious amid the coronavirus crisis.

