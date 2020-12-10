Tokyo Medical System Starting to Be Overwhelmed: Expert

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 10 (Jiji Press)--The medical system in Tokyo is starting to become overwhelmed due to the high numbers of novel coronavirus infections, an expert said at a meeting held by the Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday.

"Preventing the increases of new positive cases and severely ill patients is of utmost importance," the expert said at the meeting to monitor the state of infections and the medical system in the Japanese capital.

The number of hospitalized patients has been on the rise since November, with the total reaching 1,820 as of Wednesday, up by around 200 from a week before. The number of severely ill inpatients on respirators or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, or ECMO, devices stood at 59, unchanged.

It was reported at the meeting that the number of hospital beds for coronavirus patients increased to 3,000, with 200 for severely ill patients.

But Masataka Inokuchi, vice head of the Tokyo Medical Association, said, "It's becoming difficult to treat coronavirus and other patients at the same time." The rate for beds being used by coronavirus patients is rising, and difficulties arranging medical institutions that accept coronavirus patients are putting a strain on medical workers on the ground, he added.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]