INTERVIEW: Oshima Hopes Suga Will Achieve Stable Imperial Succession

Tokyo, Dec. 11 (Jiji Press)--The issue of ensuring stable Imperial succession in Japan should be resolved during the tenure of Prime Minster Yoshihide Suga, House of Representatives Speaker Tadamori Oshima has said.

“We have reached a juncture,” Oshima said in a recent interview with Jiji Press, referring to the completion of the “Rikkoshi-no-Rei” ceremonies to proclaim Crown Prince Akishino’s rise to first in line to the throne.

“I want the government to proceed with research and discussions on the issue steadily without making a political issue out of it,” said Oshima, who on Friday tied the record for the longest-serving head of the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan’s parliament.

“I personally think that this issue should be resolved by the administration of Suga,” Oshima said. “He knows best how the issue developed and how each party and parliamentary faction is thinking.”

On the question of having a woman on the throne or Emperors from the Imperial Family’s maternal bloodline, Oshima said that discussions should be conducted steadily and under a settled environment and that the issue should not stir historical or ideological disputes.

