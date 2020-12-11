Oshima Tied for Longest-Serving Japan Lower House Speaker

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 11 (Jiji Press)--House of Representatives Speaker Tadamori Oshima tied the record for the longest-serving head of the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, on Friday.

Oshima, from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, has served in the post for 2,029 days, matching the record set by Yohei Kono. On Saturday, he will become the sole longest-serving head of the Lower House.

It is common for Lower House speakers to be replaced after general elections for the all-important chamber, which elects the nation's prime minister. With a Lower House dissolution soon after the turn of the year now increasingly unlikely, Oshima is expected to boost his record even further.

"It's a great honor," Oshima, 74, said in an interview with Jiji Press on Thursday. "We must go back to the basics and redouble efforts while respecting the history of those who have established and protected the Diet."

Oshima, whose constituency is in Aomori Prefecture, northeastern Japan, has been elected to the Lower House 12 times. He became Lower House speaker in April 2015 to replace Nobutaka Machimura, who stepped down from the post due to illness. Previously, Oshima served in such posts as agriculture, forestry and fisheries minister, and secretary-general and vice president of the LDP.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]