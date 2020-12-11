Experts Want Go To Travel Halt for Hard-Hit Areas

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 11 (Jiji Press)--A panel of experts agreed Friday that the Japanese government should suspend its Go To Travel tourism promotion program for areas where novel coronavirus infections are spreading widely.

The panel on coronavirus countermeasures, headed by Shigeru Omi, chief of the government-affiliated Japan Community Health Care Organization, will draw up a proposal including the request for temporary suspensions of the campaign for some areas, as the number of new infection cases in the country has been staying at record-high levels.

The government will hold a meeting of its coronavirus task force soon to discuss its responses.

At the beginning of the experts' panel meeting, economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who is in charge of the central government's coronavirus responses, said, "We need to avoid at all costs putting further strain on medical care systems in areas where infections are spreading."

The panel divided the areas where the coronavirus situation is in Stage 3, the second-worst level on the four-tier scale gauging the degree of the spread of the virus, into three categories.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]