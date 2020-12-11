SCJ's Restart as Independent Body Is an Option: Minister

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese science and technology policy minister Shinji Inoue said Friday he hopes that the Science Council of Japan will pursue what would be its desirable form, including options such as separating itself from the government.

The minister made the comment as he touched on an SCJ reform plan set to be presented by the council itself by the end of the year, during a meeting with members of a project team of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party that is discussing the council's reform.

Former Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Minister Ryu Shionoya, chief of the project team, and other members visited Inoue at the Cabinet Office Friday morning to hand him their written SCJ reform proposals featuring the council's restart as "a new independent organization" by around September 2023.

The SCJ is a government body representing the nation's academic community.

The proposals also call on the government to come up with a specific institutional design for the revamped SCJ within a year.

