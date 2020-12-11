Japan Adopts New Program to Boost Disaster Resilience

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 11 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government adopted Friday a five-year, 15-trillion-yen program to make the country more resilient against natural disasters such as floods and earthquakes.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga directed ministers to accelerate efforts toward the goal. The new program begins in April 2021.

The government boosted the size of the program to 3 trillion yen per year from 2.3 trillion yen under the current three-year program set to expire in March 2021.

The increase came in response to a request from the ruling bloc, which is looking at the next general election.

Under the new program, the government plans to spend 12.3 trillion yen to strengthen measures against natural disasters, such as improving levees and building dams, and 2.7 trillion yen for fixing aging roads and sewage systems.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]