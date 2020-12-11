SDF Nurses to Be Sent to Coronavirus-Hit Osaka Pref.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Defense Ministry said Friday that it will dispatch seven nurses from the Ground Self-Defense Force's Middle Army to Osaka Prefecture, which is on the brink of a medical system collapse due to the novel coronavirus epidemic.

The dispatch will be made as a disaster response under the Self-Defense Forces law at the request of Hirofumi Yoshimura, governor of the western Japan prefecture. According to the ministry's Joint Staff, the nurses, to be sent on Tuesday, will engage in medical activities in the prefecture until Dec. 28.

They will assist doctors in, among other things, conducting medical checkups, managing respirators and measuring the body temperatures of patients at a temporary facility to treat severely ill coronavirus patients, which will open on Tuesday at the Osaka General Medical Center in the city of Osaka, the capital of the prefecture, and Osaka Prefectural Nakakawachi Emergency and Critical Care Center in the city of Higashiosaka.

GSDF 1st Lt. Sayaka Hoshino, one of the nurses, met with Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi at the Defense Ministry headquarters in Tokyo on Friday to report their upcoming mission. "I want you to fulfill your duties so that no one becomes severely ill or dies," Kishi told her. Hoshino, who has experience of working in an intensive care unit at a hospital, is set to be dispatched to the temporary facility in the prefectural capital.

Earlier on Friday, the minister visited the SDF Central Hospital in Tokyo's Setagaya Ward, where 25 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, to check infection prevention measures there.

