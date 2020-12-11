SDF to Send Nurses to Virus-Hit Osaka

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 11 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese Self-Defense Forces will send seven nurses on Tuesday to Osaka Prefecture, which has been hit hard by the novel coronavirus, the Defense Ministry said Friday.

The dispatch comes in response to a request from Hirofumi Yoshimura, governor of the western prefecture, where medical capacity has been strained due to the spread of the virus.

The Ground SDF nurses will stay in Osaka until Dec. 28 to support doctors and handle ventilators on a disaster response mission under the SDF law.

They will work at a new temporary facility for severely ill coronavirus patients set to open on Tuesday in the city of Osaka and at a hospital in Higashiosaka.

"The SDF will make the most of its capability to support the government's efforts to prevent severely ill cases and deaths as much as possible," Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi told a press conference.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]