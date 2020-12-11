Osaka Expo Construction Costs to Jump by 60 B. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 11 (Jiji Press)--Construction costs for the venue of the 2025 World Exposition in the western Japan city of Osaka are expected to be 60 billion yen more than initially planned, Shinji Inoue, minister for the event, said Friday.

The additional costs, mainly for reinforcements to measures against the summer heat, are expected to raise the total costs to up to 185 billion yen, he told a press conference.

The new cost estimate, calculated by the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition, will be included in a basic event plan to be compiled by the end of this year.

Of the additional expenses, 32 billion yen will be for setting up mist-spraying devices and other measures against the heart, as well as restrooms and other facilities, 11 billion yen for facilities, such as a Japanese garden to be built adjacent to a guesthouse, and restaurants and stores, and 17 billion yen for changes to the designs for a roof to be built over the main street of the venue.

The construction costs are set to be shouldered equally by the central government, Osaka Prefecture and the city of Osaka, and the business circle, meaning that the financial burden of each will increase by 20 billion yen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]