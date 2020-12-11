Suga Cabinet Support Rate Falls to 43.1 Pct

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 11 (Jiji Press)--The approval rate for Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s cabinet in December fell 5.2 percentage points from the previous month to 43.1 pct, down for the second straight month, a Jiji Press opinion poll showed Friday.

The disapproval rate for the Suga cabinet, launched in September, grew 7.0 points to 26.2 pct, according to the survey conducted for four days through Monday.

The survey also showed that 44.0 pct of respondents said they do not support the government’s responses to the coronavirus crisis, higher than 32.4 pct for those who supported them and 23.6 pct who chose neither answer or said they do not know.

On the government’s series of Go To campaign programs aimed at stimulating demand dampened by the coronavirus crisis, 44.6 pct said the government should suspend the programs in areas experiencing an expansion in new coronavirus cases, while continuing them in other areas.

The proportion of respondents who want the programs to be suspended nationwide came to 41.3 pct, that of those calling for continuing them across the country stood at 10.3 pct and that of those giving no opinion totaled 3.7 pct.

