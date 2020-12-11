595 New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 11 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new cases of the novel coronavirus in Tokyo stood at 595 on Friday, the second highest figure after the record high of 602, set on Thursday, according to the metropolitan government.

Of the 595 newly infected people, 159 were in their 20s, 105 in their 30s, 91 in their 40s and 70 in their 50s. Those aged 65 or older came to 107.

In the Japanese capital, the number of severely ill patients with the coronavirus climbed by eight from the previous day to 67.

In the northeastern prefecture of Iwate, a record 22 new coronavirus cases were reported on Friday.

