Japan Confirms 2,800 New Coronavirus Cases

Tokyo, Dec. 11 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new cases of novel coronavirus infection confirmed in Japan came to 2,800 on Friday, with six of the nation’s 47 prefectures marking record-high daily figures.

The country’s cumulative COVID-19 death toll grew by 41 to 2,567. Daily infection cases hit a record high in the northeastern prefectures of Iwate, Miyagi and Fukushima, at 22, 46 and 17, respectively, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, at 285, the western prefecture of Hiroshima, at 114, and the southwestern prefecture of Oita, at 26. The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients across the nation rose by 11 from Thursday to 554 as of Friday, the health ministry said.

On Friday, Tokyo confirmed 595 new infection cases, the second-highest daily total after the record high of 602, set on Thursday. Those aged 65 or over came to 107, a record daily high, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government. The number of seriously ill coronavirus patients in the Japanese capital rose by eight to 67.

In Fukuoka Prefecture, 122 people tested positive for the virus, with the daily count in the southwestern prefecture topping 100 for the first time since Aug. 19. Saitama and Chiba prefectures, both adjacent to Tokyo, logged their respective second-largest daily infection cases.

An infected person in his or her 50s who was staying at a lodging facility in Kanagawa died on Friday, the first coronavirus death of an individual in quarantine at an accommodation facility for people with no or mild symptoms, according to the prefectural government.

