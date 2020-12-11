Japanese Comedian Masao Komatsu Dies at 78

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 11 (Jiji Press)--Prominent Japanese comedian and actor Masao Komatsu, known for comedy song "Shirakedori Ondo," died of hepatocellular cancer at a Tokyo hospital on Monday. He was 78.

Komatsu, real name Masaomi Matsuzaki, was born in the southwestern Japan city of Fukuoka. He moved to Tokyo to become an actor after graduating from high school.

He became an assistant to Hitoshi Ueki, a member of the popular band and comedy group The Crazy Cats in 1963. After making his debut in the entertainment industry later, he appeared on the television show "Shabondama Holiday."

Komatsu became a household name in the 1970s after appearing on a TV show with popular comedian Shiro Ito as well as through skits such as "Komatsu no Oyabun-san."

He also attracted wide popularity after releasing humorous songs such as "Densen Ondo" and "Shirakedori Ondo."

