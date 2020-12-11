China Faces “Major Hurdle” for Joining TPP: Suga

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Friday that China faces a “major hurdle” for its hopes to join the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade deal.

“Countries cannot join unless they meet the bylaws” of the trade agreement, Suga said on a show on the Niconico Doga video-sharing site. “There is a major hurdle.”

Chinese President Xi Jinping has signaled his country’s readiness to join the TPP.

Suga added that he will “strategically respond” to South Korea and Taiwan, which are also hoping to join the trade deal.

Also on the show, Suga said that he will “take time in dealing with” a potential system to allow married couples to use different surnames, saying that there are arguments both for and against the proposal within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the general public.

