Tokyo Games Sponsors Mulling Contract Extensions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 14 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic sponsor companies are mulling whether to extend their sponsorship contracts for the postponed games as the novel coronavirus crisis casts a cloud over business performances and the games' success.

The sponsorship contracts are set to expire at the end of this month. The Tokyo Games organizing committee is in the final stages of negotiations for extensions.

The government is seeking to host the Olympics and Paralympics as a testament to humankind's victory over the coronavirus.

Business leaders are also pushing for the games' success.

Akio Mimura, chairman of the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, says, "We'll achieve a balance between infection prevention and economic activity in the big project."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]