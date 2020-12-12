City of Hiroshima May Be Removed from “Go To Travel”

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, Dec. 11 (Jiji Press)--Hiroshima Prefecture is considering asking the central government to exclude trips to and from the city of Hiroshima from its Go To Travel tourism promotion campaign due to a surge in novel coronavirus infections in the city, Hidehiko Yuzaki, governor of the western Japan prefecture, said Friday.

As another measure to prevent a further spread of the virus, sales of premium meal vouchers under the state’s Go To Eat program, aimed at spurring demand for dining out, will be suspended throughout the prefecture between Saturday and Jan. 3, 2021. The prefecture will ask residents to refrain from using meal vouchers already issued at eateries in the city of Hiroshima, the prefecture’s capital.

Eating and drinking establishments in the heart of the city will be requested to shorten the hours in which they serve alcoholic beverages from Thursday, while residents of the city will be asked to avoid making trips to their hometowns during the year-end and New Year holiday period.

In the city, the number of new infection cases per population of 100,000 in the past week topped 23 to near “25 or more,” a condition used to determine whether the coronavirus situation has entered Stage 4, the worst level on the four-tier scale to measure the degree of the spread of the virus.

Following the rapid spread of infections, the Hiroshima municipal government decided Friday to temporarily close 45 facilities in the city, including the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum, which exhibits items from the U.S. atomic bombing of the city on Aug. 6, 1945, in the closing days of World War II.

