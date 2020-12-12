COVID-19 Bed Occupancy Tops 50 Pct in 3 Japan Prefectures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 11 (Jiji Press)--The occupancy rate for hospital beds for novel coronavirus patients that are supposed to be secured during the peak of infections exceeded 50 pct in three of Japan’s 47 prefectures as of Wednesday, the health ministry said Friday.

The rate was the highest in the western prefecture of Hyogo, at 68.9 pct, up 3.9 percentage points from a week before, followed by Hokkaido, northernmost Japan, at 55.1 pct, up 3.5 points. Kochi Prefecture, western Japan, saw its rate surge 44.5 points to 53.5 pct.

A bed occupancy rate of 50 pct or higher suggests a situation equivalent to Stage 4, the worst level on the four-tier scale for gauging the degree of the spread of the coronavirus. Stage 4 indicates an explosive spread of infections.

The ministry also said that 24 prefectures, including Hyogo, Hokkaido and Kochi, saw their COVID-19 bed occupancy rates top 20 pct, a condition for Stage 3, the second-worst level on the scale and indicating a rapid increase of infections.

The rate stood at 46.3 pct in Tokyo, 45.3 pct in the central prefecture of Aichi, 49.3 pct in the western prefecture of Osaka and 46.8 pct in the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa. The northeastern prefecture of Yamagata, the central prefecture of Yamanashi, the western prefecture of Hiroshima and the southwestern prefecture of Oita newly reached the Stage 3 coronavirus situation.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]