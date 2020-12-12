Woman Dies after Taking Tainted Onychomycosis Drug

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 12 (Jiji Press)--A woman in her 70s died in Japan Thursday after taking an onychomycosis drug tainted with a sleep-inducing component, the maker of the medication, Kobayashi Kako Co., said Saturday.

The woman died at a hospital in the Tokyo metropolitan area after taking the itraconazole tablet 50 MEEK antifungal medication, according to the pharmaceutical company, based in Awara, Fukui Prefecture, central Japan.

Kobayashi Kako said it will investigate the causal relationship between the death and the drug. It was the first death linked to the drug. The company is voluntarily recalling the medication.

"We apologize for the serious mistake and take our responsibility seriously," Kobayashi Kako President and CEO Hiroyuki Kobayashi told reporters.

The drug was prescribed to 364 people in 31 prefectures, according to Fukui prefectural officials. The patients include 58 in Osaka Prefecture, 57 in Tokushima Prefecture, 49 in Gifu Prefecture and 35 in Tokyo.

