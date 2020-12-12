AstraZeneca, Japan Reach Final Agreement on Vaccine Supply

Newsfrom Japan

London, Dec. 11 (Jiji Press)--AstraZeneca PLC said Friday that it has reached a final agreement with the Japanese government to provide the country with its coronavirus vaccine.

The British pharmaceutical company will provide Japan with 120 million doses of the vaccine, enough to inoculate 60 million people, roughly half of the country's population.

AstraZeneca said it will file for regulatory approval of the vaccine in Japan, based on results of clinical trials, including one in the country.

The company has said that the vaccine was found be up to 90 pct and an average of 70 pct effective. It has already applied for approval in countries including Britain.

The two-shot vaccine can be stored at 2-8 degrees Celsius, significantly higher than minus 70 degrees required for rival vaccines.

