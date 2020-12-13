Okinawa Struggling to Block U.S. Military Base Construction

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Dec. 13 (Jiji Press)--Okinawa Prefecture is still struggling to block a Japanese government plan to build a new U.S. military base in the southern prefecture, two years after landfill work started at a construction site.

The landfill work "can still be stopped at this stage," Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki told a press conference on Thursday, noting that the amount of soil dumped has represented only 3.8 pct of the total.

But there has been steady progress in the landfill work that began in December 2018 as part of a broader project to relocate the U.S. Marine Corps' Futenma air station in Ginowan, Okinawa, to the Henoko coastal district in Nago.

In a 39-hectare section off the coast of Henoko, the government completed landfill work for 6 hectares in September. For the remaining 33 hectares, some 60 pct of the necessary amount of soil has been dumped.

"Work has been progressing steadily," Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a press conference on Friday.

