Japan's Daily Coronavirus Cases Top 3,000

Tokyo, Dec. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan logged over 3,000 new cases of the novel coronavirus for the first time on Saturday, while the country's death toll from the virus rose by 22 to 2,589.

In Tokyo, the daily number of new infections hit a record high of 621.

The daily count also hit a record in Saitama Prefecture, at 199, Gifu Prefecture, at 55, Iwate Prefecture, at 43, Nagano Prefecture, at 32, Yamagata Prefecture, at 22, and Kochi Prefecture, at 27. Kyoto Prefecture confirmed 75 new cases, tying with its record high.

Tokyo's new cases included 181 in their 20s, 119 in their 30s, 89 in their 40s and 80 in their 50s. There were 77 new cases in people aged 65 or older.

The number of severely ill patients with the virus in the Japanese capital increased by one to 68.

