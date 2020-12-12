Strong Quake Hits Northeastern Japan's Aomori

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 12 (Jiji Press)--A strong earthquake rocked Aomori Prefecture, northeastern Japan, Saturday afternoon, measuring up to lower 5, the fifth-highest level on the Japanese seismic intensity scale.

The quake occurred at around 4:18 p.m. (7:18 a.m. GMT) off the coast of neighboring Iwate Prefecture at a depth of 48 kilometers, with an estimated magnitude of 5.6, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

No tsunami occurred, according to the agency.

There have been no reports of problems in nuclear facilities in Aomori from the quake, according to the secretariat of the Nuclear Regulation Authority.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]