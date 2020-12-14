Bird Flu Spreads to 10th Prefecture in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Otsu, Shiga Pref., Dec. 14 (Jiji Press)--A new case of avian influenza believed to be of a highly pathogenic strain has been found at a poultry farm in Higashiomi, Shiga Prefecture, western Japan.

The number of Japanese prefectures that have reported farm outbreaks of such bird flu this year expanded to 10.

The Shiga prefectural government said Sunday that it has culled all of some 10,000 chickens at the farm in Higashiomi.

After receiving a report of suspected bird flu infection at the farm on Saturday, the prefectural government conducted simple tests and found positive cases on the same day. Genetic tests later found that the virus involved is quite likely to be highly pathogenic.

Farms within 10 kilometers from the affected farm were asked not to move their chickens or eggs outside the 10-kilometer zone.

