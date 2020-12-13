Japan to Exclude Tokyo, Nagoya from Travel Program

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 13 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering excluding trips to Tokyo and Nagoya from its Go To Travel tourism subsidy program temporarily due to a surge in coronavirus cases, informed sources said Sunday.

The government is also considering asking people to refrain from using the subsidy program for trips from Tokyo and Nagoya, the sources said.

Similar measures are already in place for trips to and from Sapporo and Osaka.

A plan under consideration would put the four areas under such restrictions until Dec. 25 or 27, the sources said.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told a meeting of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party that the government is in talks with prefectural and municipal officials about a review of the Go To Travel program.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]