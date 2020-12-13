Japan Logs Record 583 Serious COVID-19 Patients

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 13 (Jiji Press)--The number of seriously ill coronavirus patients in Japan rose by five from the previous day to a record high of 583 on Sunday, the health ministry said.

The country confirmed 2,389 new COVID-19 cases.

In Tokyo, 480 new cases were confirmed. The daily case count fell below 500 for the first time in five days but marked the highest level for a Sunday.

The country's death toll from the virus rose by 20 to 2,615.

Okayama Prefecture confirmed a record 38 new cases. Aichi Prefecture reported 181 new cases, the 20th straight day above 100.

