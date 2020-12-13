Tokyo Confirms 480 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 13 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 480 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, the first daily count below 500 in five days, the metropolitan government said.

But the daily number in the Japanese capital marked the highest level for a Sunday.

The new cases included 121 in their 20s, 88 in their 30s, 73 in their 40s and 63 in their 50s. There were 67 cases in people aged 65 or over.

Tokyo had 70 seriously ill coronavirus patients, up two from the previous day.

Elsewhere in the country, Okayama Prefecture confirmed a record 38 new cases.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]