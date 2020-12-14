Japan to Raise Out-of-Pocket Medical Costs for Elderly

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 14 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will double out-of-pocket medical expenses borne by people aged 75 and or over with an annual income of 2 million yen or more, according to the final report worked out on Monday by a government panel to discuss the social security system for all generations.

The medical cost hike will be carried out in the second half of fiscal 2022, raising out-of-pocket expenses for the elderly from 10 pct to 20 pct.

The government will also provide public health insurance coverage for fertility treatment beginning in April 2022.

"By working on the strengthening of measures against the aging society and a review of medical services for the elderly, we will push forward our reform for building a social security system benefiting all generations further," Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said at the panel meeting the same day.

The report is slated to be given cabinet approval on Tuesday. Legislation concerning the hike in out-of-pocket medical expenses will be submitted to the ordinary session of parliament next year.

