Crowd Sizes Unchanged in Major Stations, Airports in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 14 (Jiji Press)--Pedestrian traffic volumes at stations and airports in urban areas in Japan as of Sunday did not decrease dramatically from a week before, despite the recent rise in the number of new COVID-19 cases in the country, a private survey showed Monday.

According to the statistical survey by major Japanese mobile phone carrier NTT Docomo Inc. <9437>, the volume of pedestrians at JR Tokyo Station in Chiyoda Ward as of Sunday dropped 56.0 pct from the average on weekends and a holiday between Jan. 18 and Feb. 14, or before the spread of the new coronavirus in Japan.

The rate of decrease was almost unchanged from that logged a week earlier. The volume as of Dec. 6 sagged 56.6 pct from the Jan. 18-Feb. 14 level.

At Shinagawa Station in Tokyo's Minato Ward, pedestrian traffic on Sunday fell 38.1 pct, compared with a 35.3 pct decline on Dec. 6.

The number of people at Terminal 1 of Tokyo International Airport at Haneda in Ota Ward on Sunday slid 26.6 pct, against a 28.7 pct fall on Dec. 6.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]