Japan’s Cumulative COVID-19 Cases Reach 181,362

Tokyo, Dec. 14 (Jiji Press)--The cumulative number of novel coronavirus infection cases in Japan, including among cruise ship passengers and crew members, came to 181,362 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT), up by 17,704 from a week before.

The death toll linked to the virus totaled 2,615 in the nation, up by 243.

The seven-day count of new infection cases grew from the preceding week for the 11th straight week.

By prefecture, Tokyo had the largest number of total infection cases, at 47,225, followed by Osaka, western Japan, at 24,929, and Kanagawa, south of Tokyo, at 15,053.

The death toll stood at 535 in Tokyo, 407 in Osaka and 315 in Hokkaido.

