Tokyo Restaurants Asked to Close Early until Jan. 11

Tokyo, Dec. 14 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government decided Monday to request that restaurants and bars in the Japanese capital continue to shorten their operating hours until Jan. 11 next year.

The request, aimed at slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus, was initially set to expire Thursday.

The Tokyo government will provide 1 million yen in additional relief to each establishment that follows the request.

"I feel very sorry for business operators, but we want to take thorough measures," Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike told a meeting of the metropolitan government's coronavirus response headquarters.

On Nov. 28, the metropolitan government asked restaurants and others serving alcohol and karaoke parlors in Tokyo, except those on remote islands, to close by 10 p.m. Following Monday's decision, the request will remain in place after the turn of the year.

