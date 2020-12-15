Japan to Suspend Go To Travel Program Entirely

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 14 (Jiji Press)--Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Monday the government will suspend its Go To Travel tourism subsidy program for the entire Japan from Dec. 28 to Jan. 11 next year.

Speaking at a meeting of the government's coronavirus task force, Suga also announced the exclusion of trips to Tokyo and Nagoya from the program until Dec. 27, ahead of the nationwide halt.

The government also asked for voluntary restrictions on making trips from Tokyo or Nagoya.

Similar measures already in place for trips to and from Sapporo and Osaka, which had been slated to end on Tuesday, will be extended in line with the central government's move.

Go To Travel, a signature policy of economic-minded Suga, provides discounts equivalent to 35 pct of travel costs and coupons worth 15 pct that can be used in travel destinations.

