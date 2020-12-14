Japan Reports 1,678 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 1,678 new coronavirus infection cases Monday, its first daily number below 2,000 in seven days.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients stood at a record 588, according to the health ministry.

In Tokyo alone, the daily number of new cases came to 305, falling below 400 for the first time in six days.

The number of severely ill patients in Tokyo rose by three from the previous day to 73, hitting the highest level since the coronavirus state of emergency was lifted for the Japanese capital in late May.

By age group, people in their 20s made up the largest group of new cases at 85. Those in their 20s to 40s added up to 195, accounting for more than 60 pct of Monday's total in Tokyo. Those aged 65 or older numbered 30.

