Tokyo Reports 305 New Coronavirus Cases

Tokyo, Dec. 14 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 305 new cases of novel coronavirus infections on Monday.

The daily count fell below 400 for the first time in six days.

The number of severely ill patients in Tokyo stood at 73, rising by three from the previous day to hit the highest level since a state of emergency over the epidemic was lifted for the Japanese capital in late May.

By age group, people in their 20s made up the largest group of new cases, at 85, followed by 55 each in their 30s and in their 40s, and 36 in their 50s. Those aged 65 or older came to 30.

