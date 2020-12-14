Sword-Fighting Japanese Actress Mitsuyo Asaka Dies at 92

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese actress Mitsuyo Asaka, known for her sword-fighting in stage plays, died of pancreatic cancer at a Tokyo hospital on Sunday. She was 92.

A Tokyo native, Asaka, whose real name was Shoko Kitaoka, joined a theatrical company led by pre-World War II actor Shinpachiro Asaka as a child actor.

She later founded her own troupe and gained popularity as a sword-fighting star.

Asaka also appeared in television dramas and movies while gaining attention through public quarrels with the late celebrity Sachiyo Nomura, wife of the late renowned Japanese professional baseball catcher Katsuya Nomura.

